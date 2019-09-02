Local Governance and the Advancement of National Interests

Global developments are happening at lightning speed, while Greece continues to try and get the numbers to add up and faithfully implement the destructive and highly irrational economic program imposed by its foreign creditors, whose top priority was always to secure their own interests at the expense of the people of Greece. In this sense, so long as the European Union continues to follow a “survival of the fittest” policy and Germany remains fixated on implementing a policy of economic …
