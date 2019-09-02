Vandalism at Greek Consulate General in New York

NEW YORK – Unknown persons vandalized the property of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, located at 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

As shown in the photo, the building’s plaque with the inscription “Consulate General of Greece in New York” (in both Greek and English – located at the entrance of the Consulate), was graffitied with a capital “A” inside a circle.

Sources of The National Herald said that video surveillance from the security cameras show that the vandalism happened around 5am on Saturday, August 31 by two individuals who had their faces covered. One of the two wrongdoers seems to be a woman who wore a long trench coat.

The two individuals waited for the street to clear from car traffic before engaging in their illegal act – which lasted about two minutes – before their disappeared into the streets of Manhattan.

Despite the fact that there was no statement released as to whom was responsible for the graffiti, the letter “A” in a circle is a symbol of the anarchist movement.

The letter “A” is derived from the first letter of the word “anarchy” or “anarchism” in most European languages and is the same in both Latin and Cyrillic scripts. The “O” stands for “order” and together the two letters stand for “society seeks order in anarchy.”