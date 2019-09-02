Master Classes with Olympia Dukakis

NEW YORK – United Solo™, a New York-based company dedicated to the genre of one-person performance, will host Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis, who will teach a series of three Master classes as part of the United Solo Professional Training Program.

United Solo calls these classes a “rare opportunity” to work with Ms. Dukakis at her private rehearsal studio in New York City to develop aspiring actors’ acting skills with a critically acclaimed actress of theatre, film and television.

Participants can still sign up for the classes scheduled for September 6 and September 13 from 5pm to 7pm at NYU Washington Square Park area in New York city. The exact location will be shared after signing up.

United Solo expressed their thanks to Stavroula Toska for arranging this class.

“My most important tools when I teach are my own sensibility, my personal perceptions, my knowledge of the craft, and the excitement and satisfaction I always feel with students.” – Olympia Dukakis