Mitsotakis is Aiming to Change Greece’s Image in Less Than 90 days

ATHENS- Starting from Paris and Berlin, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is aiming at changing Greece’s image in Europe and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will pay a visit to The Hague where he will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. On September 24-27, he will visit New York where he will have contacts with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the annual UN meeting. He may also have a meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to a Greek diplomatic source, the request is on the US President’s short list.

In addition, Mitsotakis said to reporters after a meeting with Angela Merkel “in early November I will be in Shanghai at the EXPO 2019 – in which Greece is an honored country – and I will meet with the President of China.”