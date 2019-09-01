New Choreographies are Added to the SNFCC Water Shows Starting September

ATHENS- The Dancing Fountains at the Canal of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) have been in operation since July, forming a new, impressive water display, which was created thanks to the initiative and funding of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and one that has been already enthusiastically accepted by the visitors of the SNFCC.

An installation of 59 vertical water jets, together with 10 swiveling ones, create a spectacular show day and night, enhanced by special LED lighting.

Starting this September, the fountains’ schedule extends to include two more water shows, choreographed to the music of Nikos Skalkottas and Dmitri Shostakovich. Up until now, these two choreographies had only been presented during the inauguration event of the Water Shows, which took place on July 14th, with the participation of the Greek National Opera orchestra. The new additions will be taking turns with the existing shows performed on music of Hadjidakis and Bizet, every half hour, starting at 11AM.

More specifically, the water shows have been choreographed to the following music pieces:

• Nikos Skalkottas, Epirot Dance (Ser. I/4), from the 36 Greek Dances

• Dmitri Shostakovich, Waltz II, from the Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 2

• Manos Hadjidakis, Dance with my Shadow, από το Gioconda’s Smile

• George Bizet, Habanera, from Carmen Suite, No. 2

To find out the detailed schedule visit the SNFCC website.