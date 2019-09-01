Mitsotakis Calls on Johnson to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Athens in 2021-Observer

ATHENS- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Observer newspaper that he is willing to allow ancient treasures to be exhibited in London in exchange for the Parthenon Marbles being returned to Athens for 2021.

“Our wish and ambition is to create the necessary conditions for Greek cultural heritage to travel the world and in so doing convey the great and essential contribution of our country to western civilisation,” he said. “In this context, given the significance of 2021, I will propose to Boris: ‘As a first move, loan me the sculptures for a certain period of time and I will send you very important artefacts that have never left Greece to be exhibited in the British Museum’.”

“Of course our demand for the return of the sculptures remains in place,” said Mitsotakis. “I don’t think (Britain) should be fighting a losing battle. Eventually this is going to be a losing battle. At the end of the day there is going to be mounting pressure on this issue.”