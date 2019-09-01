Varvitsiotis calls on Turkey to respect international law

ATHENS- Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, in an interview with “Vradyni tis Kyriakis” newspaper, said that Greece “looks forward to and seeks good neighborly relations with Turkey”, stressing that “Turkey, however, must respect International and European Law, must respect the Borders, the Territory, the Exclusive Economic Zone of Greece, which is the Border, the Territory and the Exclusive Economic Zone of the European Union. There can be no retreat.”

Asked to estimate Turkey’s intentions, he replied that “Turkey’s actions in Cyprus are illegal” and called on the neighbor country “to respect international law and stop illegal acts that have no legal basis.”

“In this context we have a clear position, which is reflected in the following: those that belong to us, belong to us, and in no way are we going to give rights to someone who does not have such rights. Everything else is out of the question,” he underlined.