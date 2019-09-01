Train to Hong Kong airport suspended after violent protests (pics)

By Associated Press September 1, 2019

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail towards a barrier in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — Service on the express train to Hong Kong’s airport was suspended Sunday as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police.

Trains from the airport on Chek Lap Kok island into the city still were running, MTR Corp. said.

Several hundred protesters have gathered at the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, following online calls to disrupt travel. Many carried umbrellas, a symbol of the protest movement.

 

Pro-democracy protestors gather outside the airport in, Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police. Protesters gathered at the airport after online calls to disrupt travel. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong has been the scene of increasingly tense protests over the past three months. They started in opposition to a proposed extradition law but have expanded to include other grievances, demands for greater democracy and calls for the Chinese territory’s leader to step down.

Police issued a statement warning that protesters were violating a court injunction against Sunday’s demonstration. A police statement said officers were preparing to clear away the protesters.

On Saturday, protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters and police hit subway passengers with clubs and pepper spray.

Also Sunday, about 200 people gathered at the British Consulate.

Pro-democracy protestors gather outside the airport in, Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police. Protesters gathered at the airport after online calls to disrupt travel. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A protestor uses a shield to cover himself as he faces policemen in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Protesters and police are standing off in Hong Kong on a street that runs through the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Police shoot pepper spray as they try to detain protesters inside a train at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. (Ring Yu/HK01 via AP)
Protestors wave British flags and participate in a peaceful demonstration outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police. Protesters gathered at the airport after online calls to disrupt travel. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A protestor holds a placard and participates in a peaceful demonstration outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police. Protesters gathered at the airport after online calls to disrupt travel. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pro-democracy protestors gather outside the airport in, Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police. Protesters gathered at the airport after online calls to disrupt travel. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available