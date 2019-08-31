Coast Guard Officer Who Saved Thousands Of Migrants Remembered At Mytilini Port Ceremony

MITILINI. LESVOS- The city of Mytilini on Lesvos island paid tribute on Friday to Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a Coast Guard officer who saved thousands of refugees at sea between 2015 and 2016 before dying of heart failure nearly a year ago.

The local authorities named a section of the pier at Mytilini port after a man who impressed the world through a documentary and media reports, describing what it meant to be on constant call night and day. He was once quoted as saying he had saved nearly five thousand migrants from drowning.

Papadopoulos died suddnely in October 2018, aged 44.

A port-side ceremony on Friday was attended by former parliament president Nikos Voutsis, Secretary General of the Aegean and Island Policy Christiana Kalogirou, Coast Guard director for the region Rear Admiral Giorgos Skandalis, Lesvos deputy Yiannis Bournous, mayors and others.

Papadopoulos’ family was represented by his widow and children, his father and others.