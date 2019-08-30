Kaiafas Thermal Springs Reopen with Extended Schedule after Renovations

The Kaiafas Thermal Springs have reopened following renovations, its management said, and can be visited by car or train.

The State Property Company (ETAD) said the springs would remain open continuously from 08.30 to 20.30, including Sundays and holidays. From November 1 to 15, the hours will be 09.00 to 15.00 daily.

The spa is located at Kaiafas Lake, nearly 25 km away from Ancient Olympia. The center includes an open-air pool.

Known since antiquity, the spring water has a temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius (87.62F) and benefits individuals suffering from chronic rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, skin conditions and neuralgia, among others.

For more information:

Operator/Receptionists: (26250) 31705, (26250) 31708

Hydrotherapy pool: (26250) 31719

Manager’s Office: (26250) 31710

Management Office: (26250) 31707

Email: kaiafas@etasa.gr