To the Editor:

Mr. Antonis H. Diamataris’ article, “The Reasons Why I Returned to the Homeland” was impressive.

Personally I am not so enthusiastic about K. Mitsotakis but it is a clear improvement from the anti-Hellenism Mr. A. Tsipras.

I wish both Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Diamataris success and good luck.

I am very happy that he intends to allow us to vote when we are out of our country. Obviously there is now some real hope.

Ioannis Lamprou

Chicago, IL