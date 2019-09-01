Don’t Hold Your Breath

Fires in the Amazon forest have (finally) captured worldwide attention in recent weeks.

Since taking office in January of 2019, the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently clashed with environmentalists and others over possibly opening up the Amazon rainforest to development and agribusiness.

The latest data from Brazil’s space research institute indicate a surge in deforestation in the Amazon in the last quarter. Between 2004 and 2012, deforestation was cut by 80 percent thanks to programs like the Amazon …