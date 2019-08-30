Greek Unemployment Rate Fell in May, Eurostat Report

ATHENS – The Greek unemployment rate fell to 17.2 pct of the workforce in May this year from 19.4 pct in May 2018, but remained the highest rate in the Eurozone, Eurostat said on Friday.

In the Eurozone, the unemployment rate was 7.5 pct in July, unchanged from June, but down from 8.1 pct in July 2018, remaining the lowest unemployment rate since July 2008.

In the EU28, the unemployment rate was 6.3 pct, unchanged from June but down 6.8 pct in July 2018. Eurostat said a total of 15,613,000 men and women in the EU28 were unemployed in July, of which 12,322,000 were unemployed in the Eurozone.

The Czech Republic (2.1 pct) and Germany (3.0 pct) recorded the lowest unemployment rates. Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovakia and Spain recorded the biggest percentage declines in the unemployment rates. In the Eurozone, the unemployment rate among young people (aged below 25 years) was 15.6 pct in July from 16.7 in July 2018 and in the EU28 it was 14.3 pct from 15.0 pct.