PM Mitsotakis Meets with Producer Associations in Thessaloniki (Video)

“I have come here to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Thessaloniki and northern Greece,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday in a meeting with representatives of Macedonian and Thrace producers.

Mitsotakis noted that he had not changed his habits when he became prime minister. In the same way that he met with representatives of the producers’ associations a few days before the inauguration of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) when opposition leader, he was doing the same now as prime minister, he added. The purpose, he said, was to make these meetings meaningful and productive, and for this reason he was being accompanied by a government team that will record the views and suggestions put forward, in order to integrate them into the overall plan that the prime minister will present during the 84th TIF on Saturday, September 7.

Σύσκεψη με φορείς της Β. Ελλάδας Δίνουμε έμφαση στο αποτέλεσμα και ξέρουμε ότι η πολλή δουλειά είναι ακόμα μπροστά μας. Γι' αυτό θέλουμε να δρομολογήσουμε και να υλοποιήσουμε μια συνεκτική στρατηγική για τη Βόρεια Ελλάδα, στην οποία, βέβαια, η Θεσσαλονίκη θα παίξει πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, August 30, 2019

Reporting on his recent talks in Berlin, Mitsotakis reported getting “messages of optimism” concerning the prospects of the Greek economy, noting that the government had “speedily and efficiently put into motion a cohesive plan that makes the growth of the Greek economy an absolute top priority.”

This was recognised by Greek businesses and had already changed market expectations, which would inevitably also be reflected in the economy’s performance, he added. Citing the significantly improved economic sentiment figures released on Thursday, Mitsotakis said that Greece had succeeded in reversing a trend, with optimism rising in Greece while it was falling in Europe.

He urged businesses to build on so that Greece could finally leave the crisis years behind it and enter a new virtuous cycle, with the creation of wealth for all. The fair distribution of this wealth will be an important challenge for his government, Mitsotakis added.

The prime minister pledged not to let time go to waste, noting that the government still has most of the work ahead and cannot relax its efforts. He pointed out that a series of pledges had been carried out ahead of the time announced, such as the reduction of the ENFIA property tax where Greek households will see a medium reduction of 22 pct.

Mitsotakis said he would use his speech at TIF to present the government’s economic policy for the coming year and a strategy for northern Greece, where Thessaloniki will play a leading role.