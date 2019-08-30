Mitsotakis and Merkel Agree to Promote Investments in Energy, the Green Economy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ensured German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s agreement to promoting investments in energy and the green economy, as he explained in statements after the meeting held on Thursday.

“We want to launch and present – hopefully together with the Chancellor – an ambitious investment plan on the ‘green economy’, renewable energy, waste management, electricity, and environmentally friendly productive activities at the beginning of the year,” he said.

The plan includes Greece’s electricity company, the Public Power Corporation (PPC), which is currently “in a very difficult phase” according to the prime minister, who said the government was taking “drastic steps to restructure it”. But in order for PPC to be restored to health, Mitsotakis added, investments must be made and German businesses have the necessary knowhow and interest in the energy sector. Upcoming collaborations will include technical training, in which the Germans also have expertise.

The Greek delegation did not hide its satisfaction at the results of the meetings with Angela Merkel and German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. The issue of surpluses, which concerns the institutions and will be raised at a time when the country’s credibility is being restored, was not discussed, government sources said.