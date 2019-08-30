Another 547 Refugees, Migrants Pour Onto Lesbos

In another ominous sign the problem is worsening – after abating – 13 boats filled with 547 migrants and refugees landed on the Greek island of Lesbos on Aug. 29, the biggest since the height of the crisis in 2015-16.

They arrived from nearby Turkey, which allows human traffickers to keep operating during a largely-suspended swap deal with the European Union that has seen only a relative handful returned since it was signed three years ago.

Of those who landed on the northern beach of Skala Sykamias, 177 were men, 124 were women and 246 were children, most of them families, media reports said, and 193 were taken to the notorious detention center of Moria, which the BBC called “the worst in the world” after a visit there.

The rest remained at the UNHCR camp in Sykamia, with the prospect of being transferred to Moria for registration on Aug. 30 although it is already far over capacity, leading to frequent clashes between different ethnic groups and a 15-year-old Afghan boy stabbed to death.

There are more than 75,000 in detention centers and camps in Greece, including more than 22,700 on islands near Turkey and the numbers keep swelling if slower than before, leaving the government unable to handle the number of asylum applications.

The EU’s so-called Dublin Regulation means they can only seek asylum in the first country in which they land, almost always Greece or Italy and sometimes Spain because otherwise they can’t get off a boat in the Aegean and be in Germany or the United Kingdom, the favored destinations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government would both speed the processing of asylum applications with the frustrations of people stuck in the camps and centers spilling over into violence between ethnic groups and with riot police at times.