New All-Time Lows fot the 10-Year Bond Yield

ATHENS – The Greek state bond market positive reacted to the outcome of a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Berlin, with the 10-year bond yield falling the 1.6 pct barrier to a new all-time lows of 1.593 pct. The 10-year bond yield was around 4.7 pct a year ago.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market, the five-year bond also fell below the 1.0 pct barrier to 0.935 pct. The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds eased to 2.36 pct with the German Bund yielding -0.70 pct. Turnover was 67 million euros of which 51 million were buy orders.

In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was -0.379 pct, the six-month rate was -0.427 pct, the three-month rate was -0.422 pct and the one-month rate was -0.417 pct.