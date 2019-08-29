PM Mitsotakis to Travel to Shanghai, Meet with Chinese President in November

BERLIN (ANA/S. Goutzanis) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government aimed to conclude the country’s fourth review by its creditors very soon, in statements to the press rounding up his visit to Berlin.

“Our intention is that the 4th Review concludes very soon,” he told journalists.

Mitsotakis also said that his government “is not limiting its horizons to Germany and Europe – in the beginning of November, I will travel to Shanghai for Expo 2019,” where Greece is the honored country. He added that while there, he will “meet with the president of China.”