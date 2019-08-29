Greek Stocks Snd 1.78 Pct Up

ATHENS – Greek stocks rose significantly on Thursday, pushing the general index of the market above the 850-point level in the Athens Stock Exchange. Traders said market sentiment was encouraged by a new fall in the 10-year bond yield to all-time lows.

The general index rose 1.78 pct to end at 858.46 points, with the Large Cap index rising 2.02 pct and the Mid Cap index ending 0.95 pct higher. Turnover was 85.942 million euros in volume of 35,526,982 shares.

National Bank (6.82 pct), Alpha Bank (4.46 pct), Eurobank (4.36 pct) and Jumbo (3.78 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Terna Energy (0.78 pct), Aegean Airlines (0.51 pct) and Fourlis (0.13 pct). All market sectors moved higher led by Banks (4.64 pct) and Personal Products (2.83 pct). Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 78 to 34 with another 21 issues unchanged. CPI (29.09 pct) and Pairis (14.29 pct) were top gainers, while Xylemporia (27.34 pct) and Lanakam (8.77 pct) were top losers.