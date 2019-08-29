Oct. 24th: 9th Annual Oxi Courage and Service Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 9th annual Washington OXI Day Foundation Courage and Service Awards and Gala will be held on October 24 in Washington, D.C. The Foundation will honor the OXI courage of past and present and celebrate heroes around the world who – in the spirit of OXI Day – courageously battle and battled Goliaths for freedom and democracy.

Below is a list of this year’s honorees/award winners:

OXI Courage Award: Jamal Khashoggi (posthumously) – Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s government. The award will be introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member, Senator Bob Menendez.

OXI Courage Award: Maria Ressa (nominated by Amal Clooney) – one of the world’s most well-regarded journalists and critic of the Philippines’ government. The award will be introduced by Danialle Karmanos.

Metropolitan Chrysostomos Award: Greek Jews Martyred in Auschwitz Revolt – recognizing the 75th anniversary of their resistance. The award will be introduced by Holocaust Museum Board Chairman and 2018 recipient, Howard Lorber.

For Service in World War I: Vasilios S. Haseotes (posthumously).

For Service in World War II: Alex G. Spanos (posthumously). The award will be accepted by Dean Spanos.

For Service in the Vietnam War: John Calamos (Jaharis Service Award).

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization dedicated to informing American policymakers and the public about the profound role Greece played in bringing about the outcome of World War II and celebrating modern day heroes who exhibit the same courage as the Greeks did in continuing to fight to preserve and promote freedom and democracy around the world.

Tickets, RSVP and Sponsorship Opportunities can be found here.