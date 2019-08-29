National Bank Says Net Profits at 253 Million Euros in H1

National Bank Group on Thursday said after tax profits from continuing operations increased to 253 million euros in the first half of 2019 from 48 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

The Group said net interest income rose 6.0 pct, year-on-year, to 598 million euros, driven by securities interest income following the replacement of the Greek State IRS with GGBs in mid-February 2019. In the second quarter of 2019 NII increased for a 2nd straight quarter, by 19 million euros quarterly to 309 million euros (+6%). NBG loan disbursements towards Greek corporates accelerate to 0.8 billion euros in the second quarter from 0.6 billion last year. Trading and other income recovered to 151 million euros in H1 against losses of 19 million last year, incorporating one off gains relating to the Greek State swap arrangement booked in the first quarter and Grand Hotel disposal in the second quarter (30 million euros).

National Bank Group reported NPE reduction of 2.5 billion euros so far this year, a development that bodes well for the delivery of an ambitious 2019 NPE target. The bank also announced NPE sales of secured SBLs and small SMEs (Project Symbol) and unsecured retail, SBLs and small SMEs in Greece (Project Mirror) already agreed; both transactions for a combined around 1.8 billion euros are capital accretive

NPE reduction picked up in the second quarter (-1.4 billion euros quarterly), driven by Project Mirror (1.0 bn) and negative formation before write-offs (0.4 bn). The bank said that remaining effort to attain the 4.3 bn NPE reduction target this year settles at 1.8 billion euros; this will be achieved via the sale of a secured corporate and SBL portfolio, sales of shipping and Cypriot and Romanian loan portfolios and further restructurings and liquidations. NPE coverage of 56% combines with an NPE ratio of 37% in Greece, facilitating the ongoing shift towards closure actions (sales & liquidations) on a contained loss budget

National Bank said domestic deposits reach 41.6 bn euros (+6% yoy), as the country is moving closer to the full lift of capital controls; 60% of the pre-capital control outflows have already been recovered. Eurosystem funding (TLTRO) at 2.25 bn euros at the end of June while interbank exposure was cut by 2.7 bn ytd to 0.9 bn, reflecting further funding cost optimization

NBG successfully issued in July 2019 a 400 million euros Tier II bond at a yield of 8.25% enhancing its capital structure, providing room for capital accretive allocation of its large liquidity pool and taking the first step towards facilitating future MREL requirement

The bank said that an upcoming divestment of National Insurance will enhance capital ratios further.