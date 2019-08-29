Prosecutor Drops Greek Central Bank Chief’s Corruption Probe

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor has dropped an investigation into alleged involvement of the country’s central bank chief in a politically-charged pharmaceutical bribery scandal.

Prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki found Thursday that there were no grounds to investigate Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras.

After the official shelving of charges filed against him on the Novartis pharmaceuticals kickbacks, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said “the end has come officially, after a 20-month delay, to an impudent process of character besmirching and assassination, which was moribund to begin with.”

“What now remains is for the relevant authorities – Greek parliament, justice system – to reveal the true guilty parties of this despicable plot, and their collaborators.”

Stournaras is the seventh of 10 prominent Greek officials or former politicians — including two former prime ministers for whom the alleged pharma graft investigation was also dropped — to have his name cleared.

All have denied wrongdoing and accused Greece’s former left-led government, which had invested much political capital into the investigation, of trying to smear them.

The probe into bribes Swiss drugmaker Novartis allegedly paid to boost the sales and prices of its products in Greece started more than a year ago.