International Tender for Casino in Hellinikon to be Launched October 4

ATHENS – An international tender for a casino in Hellenikon will be launched in October 4, 2019, in order to meet the 35-day period envisaged by international legislation since the signing of the interministerial decision, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Georgiadis said the interministerial decision on the casino could be included in an extended interministerial decision on land planning of the park. ”

But we chose to proceed with it separately to avoid any further delays,” he noted. He added that all related ministers “discovered” that legal obstacles existing to issue these decisions were more than 500. “It would take years. We did it in less than two months. It is a great success of the government but mostly of Greece,” he added.