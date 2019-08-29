PM Mitsotakis: Changes in the Economy will be Made by us Because they Concern Us (Video)

BERLIN – “Changes in the economy will be made by us because they concern us,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

“I want to change the framework of Greek-German relations,” Mitsotakis stressed, adding: “We are preparing with Germany a green development plan which we will present with the Chancellor in December.”

Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω την Καγκελάριο για τη θερμή υποδοχή και τη φιλική της ανταπόκριση σε όλα τα ζητήματα που αφορούν την Ελλάδα. Κοινές δηλώσεις με την Καγκελάριο της Γερμανίας Άνγκελα Μέρκελ. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, August 29, 2019

“We will first gain political credibility as a reform government, and then we will discuss primary surpluses,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

He said that the higher the rate of growth, the easier it will be to handle debt. He reiterated that current primary surplus targets for Greece are too high, but noted that the targets for 2019 and 2020 will be met. These issues, he said, concern the institutions and will be discussed with the institutions, he added.

Referring to New Democracy’s (ND) victory in the recent elections, Mitsotakis said this showed that Greece has opted for economic growth and condemned populism. In addition, Mitsotakis reiterated his disagreement with the Prespes Agreement.

The Greek prime minister added that they had also discussed the refugee issue. He underlined that Greece will do everything in its power to return refugees to Turkey so that those who remain in Greece can enjoy good living conditions. He also criticised Turkey’s provocative attitude.

Asked about cooperation on green energy and investment, Mitsotakis said that there is a roadmap of economic cooperation. He stressed that Greece wants German investment and to change the narrative about the country as it is “no longer a problematic country.”

He emphasised that the government is making dramatic moves to restructure the Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s electricity utility, and that green energy could be a field for sustainable development. All this will be discussed at an open conference in January, he said.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to welcome Mr Mitsotakis. We have met often in the past, but he is now here in his new capacity,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, in joint statements to the press with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after their meeting in Berlin “Much progress has been made, the climate has improved and the boost given to Greece is significant,” she added.

Merkel said that they spoke about bilateral relations between the two countries, which are good and can be made even closer, adding that Germany could invest in Greece and people in both countries could take advantage of this.

On migration, Merkel expressed her satisfaction that the new government wants to give ‘real substance’ to the EU-Turkey Agreement so that there are returns of refugees.

She said that they had also discussed “European processes” and discussed enlargement issues relating to Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.

Finally, Merkel noted: “I think the economic agenda will remain in line with Greece’s commitments and I think it will be easier to implement them now […] You know the economy is psychology.”