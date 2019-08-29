Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Receives Perfect Score from NYLCV

NEW YORK, N.Y – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) awarded him a perfect score on their annual legislative report card. Senator Gianaris helped pass the groundbreaking Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the nation’s most aggressive law to address climate change.

“Protecting our environment is crucial to ensure a livable planet for future generations,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am pleased to be recognized by the League of Conservation Voters for our achievements during the historic 2019 legislative session.”

Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said, “We commend Senator Michael Gianaris on his perfect score on this year’s State Environmental Scorecard. He helped make 2019 one of the most pro-environment years in recent memory by helping pass a nation-leading climate law, congestion pricing, legislation to protect our waterways, and other important bills. This score shows he listened to the voices of conservation voters in Queens who asked him to make the environment a top priority.”

The NYLCV rated legislators based on their voting history and co-sponsorship of legislation, including efforts to reduce traffic congestion, eliminate toxic chemicals from water and consumer products, and prohibiting offshore drilling along Long Island’s coastline.

Senator Gianaris has been an environmental champion throughout his public service. He sponsors legislation to mandate testing of lead in school and park water supplies and supports bills to improve water, air, and soil quality for all New Yorkers. With Senator Gianaris serving as Deputy Majority Leader, the Senate enacted the CLCPA, an historic law to prevent further climate change. The CLCPA reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions, improves resiliency efforts, ensures local job creation through energy transition, and promotes environmental justice by controlling the regressive impacts of climate change mitigation.

The statewide report card is available here: https://bit.ly/2Le4BMx.