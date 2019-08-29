Four Prisoners Walk Away from Greece Low-Security Farm

Four more convicts have escaped from a low-security Greek work farm, adding to dozens of others who walked way as the facilities are still open, although the new New Democracy government said it would get tougher on holding criminals.

The four escaped from an agricultural prison near Nafplio in the Peloponnese with media reports saying that they weren’t even noticed being absent until a daily roll call at noon and with no idea how they got away although security is loose at the facilities.

According to reports, the absence of the four inmates –two Albanians, an Egyptian and a Moroccan – became apparent during the daily roll call at noon. It was not immediately clear how and at what time the convicts made their escape.

They were being held at the same facility where, in July, Yiannis Michalidis, an alleged member of the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, also escaped. The former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA preferred lenient conditions for violent criminals.

Michailidis, who was accused in connection with an armed bank robbery in Vevento, northern Greece, in February 2013, was in 2015 given a 13-year prison sentence over an armed attack on members of the police force’s immediate response unit.

He had been previously detained during a protest rally in Syntagma in February 2011 after he tried to shoot at police with a bow-and-arrow, leading him to be called The Syntagma Archer.

Dimitris Koufodinas, one of the leaders of the now-disbanded Nov. 17 terror group who is serving life sentences for his group’s murder of 23 people, is in a low-security work farm near Volos in northeast central Greece and has been given seven furloughs.