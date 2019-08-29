FM Dendias to Participate in EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsinki

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will participate in the informal meeting of the European Union Foreign Ministers (‘Gymnich’) to be held in Helsinki.

The meeting will start with a joint working lunch of foreign and defence ministers dealing with hybrid threats. In addition, discussions are expected to focus, among others, on the latest developments in the Gulf region, as well as on regional cooperation in the Balkans.

On the sidelines of the meeting, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, Dendias is expected to meet with a series of his counterparts.