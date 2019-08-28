Greek Stocks Jump 1.42 pct

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended significantly higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, pushing the general index of the market above the 840-point level. Traders said market sentiment was encouraged by a positive climate prevailing in the bond market, with the 10-year bond yield falling to new all-time lows.

The general index rose 1.42 pct to end at 843.42 points, with the Large Cap index rising 1.58 pct and the Mid Cap index ending 1.03 pct higher. Turnover was 66.141 million euros in volume of 29,259,127 shares. Eurobank (4.71 pct), PPC (4.69 pct) and Alpha Bank (4.45 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Port (1.95 pct), Aegean Airlines (1.63 pct) and Lamda Development (1.08 pct) suffered heavy losses.

Among market sectors, Banks (4.44 pct) and Personal Products (3.39 pct) ended higher and Real Estate (0.82 pct) ended lower. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the session. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 65 to 50 with another 24 issues unchanged. Xylemporia (30 pct) and Varagis (19.79 pct) were top gainers, while ANEK (11.43 pct) and Q&R (7.11 pct) were top losers.