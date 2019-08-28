Prosecutor Files Charges Over Piraeus Bank Loans in 2015-2016

ATHENS – Greece’s chief anticorruption prosecutor issued mony laundering charges for nearly 40 individuals related to the Bank of Piraeus, on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki initiated proceedings against 38 former and current officials and other individuals on charges of money laundering, misappropriation of funds, and aiding and abetting a crime. The charges relate to the years 2015-2016.

Two individuals originally under suspicion were cleared after their testimonies.

The case involves Piraeus Bank loans granted without adequate guarantees and transfer of capital abroad despite capital controls imposed at the time.

According to the prosecution, the questionable loans total nearly 400 million euros and the capital that was moved abroad totals nearly 127 million euros.