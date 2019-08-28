PM Mitsotakis in Berlin: Meeting with Scholz, Merkel on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Berlin on Wednesday night, for meetings scheduled on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz.

Mitsotakis’ agenda includes attracting foreign investments to Greece and presenting the government’s reform agenda.

According to government sources, he will discuss large-scale development actions for the next decade (2020-2030), including the environment and energy sectors.

He will also discuss issues related to the future of the EU, including security and collaboration in SE Europe and Greece’s role in the area. Additionally, sources said, more specific issues such as Greek-German economic relations and migration in terms of Turkey will be also placed on the table.

PM Mitsotakis’ schedule on Thursday, August 29, to meet with Vice Chancellor and FM Scholz at 11.00 (Greece time), and with Merkel at 13.00 (Greece time), with statements to follow.