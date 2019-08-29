German Chancellor Receives Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Video)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Berlin, in an official reception ceremony held with the customary military honours, following the presentation of the two delegations and before a meeting of the two leaders.

Mitsotakis was given all honours customarily accorded to heads of state and government that visit Berlin for the first time, with Merkel greeting him at the entrance of the Chancellery and the two leaders walking down a red carpet and greeting the members of the two governments that will participate in the talks.

Their meeting began at 12:10 local time and will last roughly one hour, after which the two leaders made statements to the press.

The prime minister earlier had a meeting with German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz that, according to sources, covered all issues concerning the Greek economy.

Σε εξέλιξη η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη – Μέρκελ Σε εξέλιξη η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη – Μέρκελ – Τι δήλωσε ο Όλαφ Σολτς https://buff.ly/2Zpiwcw Posted by SKAI.gr on Thursday, August 29, 2019