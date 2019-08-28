Turkish F-16s Infringe Athens FIR, Fly Over Islands of Panagia and Oinousses

Two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Wednesday afternoon without submitting flight plans and at 13:31 flew over the islands of Panagia and Oinousses, northeast of the island of Chios, at a height of 26,500 feet.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Turkish aircraft were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules, following standard practice.

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets and two Turkish F-4 fighter jets had flown over the islands of Anthropofagoi and Makronisi at 22,400 feet and 10,000 feet, respectively, on Monday, August 26.