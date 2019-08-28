Deputy FM Antonis Diamataris Meets with President Nicos Anastasiades (Video & Photos)

NICOSIA – Issues related to the Cyprus issue and the Greek community in the US and the rest of the world were discussed at a meeting on Wednesday between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Deputy Foreign Minister, Antonis Diamataris.

Diamataris said that “it is a great honor for me and I am deeply moved me to be in Cyprus as a representative of the Greek government and in particular the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.”

“I discussed issues related to the Cyprus problem, but also to the Greek community in America and the rest of the world. It’s always a pleasure and honour to talk to Nicos Anastasiades,” he said.

He also expressed his pleasure at the “very close, brotherly cooperation with [European] Commissioner Fotis Fotiou”, adding that “I put myself at the service of all Hellenism certainly, but I have a particular sensitivity when it comes to my beloved Cyprus.”

Κατάθεση στεφάνου στον Τύμβο της Μακεδονίτισσας. Posted by Αντώνης Διαματάρης on Wednesday, August 28, 2019