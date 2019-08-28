Under New Democracy, Investors Eager, Stock Market Jumps

Already cutting taxes, including the corporate rate, and accelerating plans for major developments stalled under the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ plan to lure back foreign investors is paying off and bring a stock market bounce.

A year after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($361.58 billion) and still unable to make a full return to the markets, Greece needs big business to help accelerate a slow recovery and they’re showing keen interest, The Financial Times said in a report.

Indeed, investors are flocking to Greece, the Japanese-owned, London-based newspaper said, especially with the Sept. 1 end of four years of capital controls imposed by SYRIZA.

That has sent stock prices rising high and borrowing costs falling although Mitsotakis still wants the country’s lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to lower a required primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 180.59 billion euros ($200.3 billion.)

The end of the capital controls is a big boost too as there will no longer be a limit on how much individuals and companies can transfer abroad, a barrier put in place by then-Premier Alexis Tsipras to prevent a run on the banks – which he closed for three weeks – amid near panic he would take Greece out of the Eurozone before surrendering to the Troika to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.39 billion) that came with more austerity.

But Mitsotakis said Greece now could pay back early the 9.4 billion euros ($10.43 billion) owed the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($266.19 billion) euros

A key boost in confidence came when Mitsotakis said the 8-billion euro ($8.87 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport that had been blocked by the anti-foreign business SYRIZA would begin by the end of the year.

His government also is giving the green light to the 612-million euro ($678.79 million) overhaul of the port of Piraeus, including a new mall, by the Chinese company COSCO which operates it, after SYRIZA stymied it to appease small businesses who didn’t want competition.

New Democracy also said it would restart a gold mine project in northern Greece for the Canadian company which operates it, further cut taxes and provide incentives for businesses scared off by an avalanche of SYRIZA taxes and hard-core leftists wanting to keep them out.

That saw 10-year government bond yields drop as much as 1.4 percent on Aug. 27 to 1.826 per cent, their lowest level on record, bringing total falls for the year to 2.5 percent, showing a big bounce back for the economy that the Troika said will still need monitoring for years to make sure fiscal targets are hit.

CAVEAT EMPTOR

“It’s a reflection of how far Greece has come,” Nick Wall, a portfolio manager at Merian Global Investors who holds Greek government bonds told the paper. “Yields do seem extraordinarily low. But everything else is extraordinarily low. People will keep buying it for the positive yield it brings,” he added.

He said the growing confidence among investors reflected Greece’s healthy budget surplus and the pro-business New Democracy attitude with Mitsotakis opening his arms to investors who found Tsipras saying publicly he wanted them but privately keeping them at bay in a bid to res-establish leftist credentials after giving in to the Troika, which saw his popularity plummet so far he was ousted by New Democracy in July 7 snap elections.

“What markets didn’t want to see was the new government going against the wishes of European partners. The capital controls move was expected, but the fact that it was done (while) making sure that the EU authorities were consulted, was a good sign,” said Wall. Ricardo Garcia, Chief Eurozone economist at UBS Global Wealth Management told the paper that the markets were “giving some advance credit” to New Democracy’s reform and that he expected the debt burden to ease.

But, this being Greece, he had a caveat as well. “The worst is over but there is still a stigma; we see it with our clients,” he said. “There is still this image of Greece being a speculative investment.”