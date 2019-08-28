Cabinet Meeting Names New Supreme Court President and Chief Prosecutor

ATHENS – A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday unanimously adopted a proposal made by Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras to promote Iosif Tsalaganidis, current the Supreme Court’s Vice-President, to the position of Supreme Court president.

It also named the new chief prosecutor of the Supreme Court, promoting the Supreme Court’s current deputy prosecutor, Vasilios Pliotas, to the position.

Tsalaganidis and Pliotas had collected the greatest number of votes out of the candidates considered by the conference of parliament presidents for the two positions.

New Supreme Court president aims to increase public confidence in the administration of Justice

The new president of the Supreme Court of Greece, Iosif Tsalaganidis, said in a statement on Wednesday that he will work hard to increase public confidence in the administration of justice.

In particular, Tsalaganidis noted in his statement: “I thank the government for doing me the honour of choosing me for the post of president of the Supreme Court. During my brief term in office I will endeavor, with the help of God, with wisdom and consensus, to raise the level of public confidence in the administration of justice. I will be pleased if, at the end of June 2020, the citizens feel closer to Justice.”

On his part, the new Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Vassilios Pliotas, said: “I will do my utmost to fully meet my duties and obligations for the good and prestige of Justice, but also of society itself and of the citizens.”