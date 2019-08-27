Greek Stocks End Slightly Up

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended slightly higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Traders said the market recovered, helped by a positive climate which prevailed in the domestic state bond market with the 10-year bond falling to all-time lows.

The general index of the market rose 0.32 pct to end at 831.64 points, after falling as much as 0.97 pct early in the session. The Large Cap index rose 0.54 pct and the Mid Cap index fell 0.33 pct. Turnover was a strong 94.334 million euros in volume of 36,225,734 shares.

Sarantis (4.01 pct), Motor Oil (2.55 pct) and ADMIE (2.35 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Titan (2.57 pct), Mytilineos (1.32 pct) and Alpha Bank (1.07 pct) suffered heavy losses. Among market sectors, Raw Materials (2.36 pct) and Personal Products (2.16 pct) scored gains, while Constructions (1.54 pct) and Commerce (1.33 pct) ended lower.

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 50 with another 31 issues unchanged. Mathios (27.20 pct) and Elgeka (13.21 pct) were top gainers, while Pairis (15.74 pct) and Pasal (11.58 pct) were top losers.