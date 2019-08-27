PM Mitsotakis Meets with Archbishop Hieronymos

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Hieronymos II of Athens and All Greece met at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday and discussed current issues.

According to officials, the two leaders decided to meet regularly within the new framework of church and state relations, under which each side respects the independent role of the other and builds a relationship based on candor.

Issues of safety discussed between PM and Safe Water Sports Initiative founder

Issues of safety and accident prevention in the water and at sea, more effective information distribution and sensitisation of the citizens, as well as cooperation in the implementation of actions aimed at enhancing the wider safety framework in the country were discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the founder of the non-profit Safe Water Sports Initiative, Panagiotis Paschalakis.

“It is a great pleasure to meet you. We wish you good luck with your initiative. The need for a comprehensive intervention to tackle the issue was reaffirmed this summer. That is why we have the ministers in charge here, but I personally want to – once again – congratulate you on your initiative, which shows that Civil Society can often respond to problems much faster, much more effectively, possibly, much cheaper than the state itself,” Mitsotakis underlined.

“So we are here to support the initiative and invite everyone to download the Safe Water Sports app on their mobile, because I think it will be a very useful piece of information for anyone interested in this issue, and I believe that everyone should to be interested. So we look forward to your presentation and will then launch an action plan at all the relevant ministries,” he said.