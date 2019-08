Two villages in southern Corfu were being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon as a large fire that broke out for unknown reasons approached residential areas.

The villages of Neochori and Paleochori are under evacuation.

“We have a problem, the fire is 100 metres from courtyards of homes,” Ionian Island region Fire Brigade director Andreas Rizos told Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

A large number of firefighters on the ground are aided by firefighting aircraft to put it out.