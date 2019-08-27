Bulgarian Man, 37, Killed in Fight on the Island of Rhodes

A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was stabbed with a knife and killed during a fight that broke out between four men on the island of Rhodes.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning in the centre of Rhodes town, following an altercation involving a 53-year-old Greek and a Ukrainian, who together attacked the Bulgarian and a Polish national.

The argument quickly escalated and the four men exchanged blows, at which point the Greek and Ukrainian departed but came back armed with a club and a knife, respectively. The Bulgarian tried to flee but did not succeed, while his companion managed to escape and hide, though not without sustaining many blows. The cause of the fight is not yet known.

Police were called in and managed to arrest the two suspects, disarming them following a pursuit. Charges have been drawn up against them and they will be led before a public prosecutor to be formally charged.