President Pavlopoulos Meets New Leader of AHEPA George Horiates

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos met with the newly elected supreme president of the American-Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), George Horiates, at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Pavlopoulos thanked AHEPA for its long-term support on all big national issues, especially on national issues and legal rights.

Referring to Turkey, he said that “Greece and Cyprus seek friendship and relations of good neighborhood with Turkey, favoring its European prospects. But good neighborhood relations involve the complete and sincere respect of the entire international law and respect of the European acquis.”