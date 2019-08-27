Tourism Minister Meets with Council Promoting Medical Tourism in Greece

ATHENS – Medical tourism is a key component of the new, redefined model of tourism development, Tourism Minister Charis Theocharis said at a meeting on Tuesday that examined the need for an institutional framework to support it.

Theocharis and Deputy Minister Manos Konsolas met with the Greek Medical Tourism Council (ELITOUR) including its president Giorgos Patoulis, who is also the new Attica Regional director.

Both sides agreed that all parties related to medical services, including spa treatments, should collaborate and create products that gain the confidence of clients through certified programs.

ELITOUR promotes health tourism in Greece, collaborates with international organizations, and helps the Greek state formulate policies and legislation towards medical tourism.