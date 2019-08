ATHENS – A light tremor measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday, 25 km north-east of Athens, in the area of Magoula.

The tremor struck at 09:24, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

Tremor Measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale Shook Karpathos

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 07:31 on Tuesday, 47 kilometres east-north-east of Karpathos, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens announced.