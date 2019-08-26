AHEPA Delphi #25 Scholarship Grant for Archaeological Studies

NEW YORK – AHEPA Chapter Delphi #25, recently awarded a scholarship grant to Ms. Michele Mitrovich for her exceptional accomplishments in furtherance of her Hellenic archaeological studies.

More specifically, Ms. Mitrovich was issued a $1,000 scholarship grant for her extraordinary academic work, efforts in promoting Hellenism, and work ethic after the recent completion of her graduate archaeological project in Greece. Currently she is enrolled in the PhD Program in Aegean Scripts and Prehistory (PASP) at the University of Texas at Austin.

In a press release released by the organization, the Chapter stated that they were “especially proud of Michele, as she is a member of the Daughters of Penelope, having served as Recording Secretary of Evryklea Chapter #36, and is part of the greater Manhattan AHEPA family.”