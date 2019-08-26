Save the Date for SF’s 16th Annual Greek Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The 2019 San Francisco Greek Film Festival (“SFGFF”), the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the United States, will be held between October 20-26.

SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. With screenings of new, innovative, and highly acclaimed films and different events around the annual film Festival week, the SFGFF seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain its diverse audience. Throughout its history, the Festival has also featured screenings of classic films. Through the powerful medium of film, the Festival sustains, elevates and promotes Greek culture, history and language in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. The SFGFF has showcased some of the most highly regarded Greek/Cypriot films produced over the past 15 years. Since its founding, the film festival has showcased nearly 300 movies, hosted nearly 50 filmmakers as guests, and inspired, engaged and entertained over 9,000 attendees from San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

Mr. Kary Antholis, the media executive and filmmaker, was announced as the honoree to received the Spyros P. Skouras Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year, Greek director Despina Mouzaki will serve as the SFGFF moderator/MC, introducing films and the other invited filmmakers, moderating Q&A sessions after the screenings, and providing context and history of modern Greek cinema.

The film programs are scheduled to be announced in September. More information about the festival can be found grfilm.com.