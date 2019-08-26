Washington Post Names Malliotakis House Race as Top 10 of 2020

NEW YORK – In an article published on August 23, the Washington Post named New York’s Nicole Malliotakis (R) House race as part of the top 10 to watch in 2020.

In the 2018 election year, the House Democrats picked up 40 seats from the Republicans and won the majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in nearly ten years. The article explored the question of whether the previous election was indicative of a changed political landscape that favors Democrats or whether 2018 was a ‘unique blue wave,’ and that things would return to the ‘equilibrium that has recently favored Republicans.

As of present, the Democrats’ campaigns are outraising the Republicans. However, Republicans are banking on taking back seats they think should be rightfully theirs – in districts where President Trump won by double digits.

Coming in at number 8 on the list, the Washington Post had the following to say about Nicole Malliotakis’ race for New York’s 11th District: “There’s no question that Rep. Max Rose (D), an Afghanistan war veteran, is a talented campaigner, having unseated a Republican last year in a district Trump won by 10 points. Now he’s dropping the f-word in media interviews (which Democrats say is very Staten Island) and raising a lot of money, expecting a strong challenger himself. Leading that field — and with national Republicans cheering her on — is GOP Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, though big questions loom over that candidacy: How much of a hang-up is it that she said she regrets voting for Trump? And could felon and former GOP congressman Michael Grimm run, again? This race may come down to: Four years later, how do the blue-collar voters of Staten Island feel about the president?”