President Trump Stokes Xenophobia

By Dan Georgakas August 31, 2019

FILE - From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

All my ethnic alarm bells went off when President Trump urged four Congressional critics to go back to where they came from. I thought of the abuses my teen-aged mother had suffered during her first years in North America and similar stories told by others in the predominately immigrant community of my youth. I also have researched the often violent xenophobia faced by Greek immigrants at the turn of the twentieth century. The message being sent had been: “You are …

