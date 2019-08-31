President Trump Stokes Xenophobia

All my ethnic alarm bells went off when President Trump urged four Congressional critics to go back to where they came from. I thought of the abuses my teen-aged mother had suffered during her first years in North America and similar stories told by others in the predominately immigrant community of my youth. I also have researched the often violent xenophobia faced by Greek immigrants at the turn of the twentieth century. The message being sent had been: “You are …
