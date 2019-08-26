Applications Open for HAMDS Scholarships

CALIFORNIA – The Hellenic American Medial and Dental Society (“HAMDS”) has uploaded its S. James Vamvas, Demetreos N. Halikis and Michael N. Halikis Scholarship Application.

In 1986 the “S. James Vamvas Scholarship Fund” was established in honor of S. James (Sparky) Vamvas, D.D.S, Professor Emeritus of the USC School of Dentistry and Oral Surgery. This fund allows the society to provide financial assistance to medical and dental students of Hellenic descent who are from California or attend medical or dental school in California. The fund is the only one of its kind on the west coast. Since 1988 the Society has awarded approximately 160 scholarships totaling over $200,000

In 2016 HAMDS announced two new endowed scholarships. First, in honor of Dr. Demetreos N. Halikis, former HAMDS President. The “Demetreos N. Halikis, M.D. Scholarship” is being funded and endowed through the generosity of Dr. Halikis’s son, Dr. Mark Halikis, his wife Janice, and their family. Second, in honor of Michael N. Halikis, M.D. The “Michael N. Halikis, M.D. Scholarship” is being funded and endowed through the generosity of his loving wife Mrs. Rosalind Halikis, their son Dr. Nick Halikis, and their family.

The application can be found at http://hamds.org/programs/scholarship. Deadline to apply is September 30.