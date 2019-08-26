Greek Stocks End Lower on Monday

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended slightly lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday. The general index fell 0.33 pct to end at 828.95 points, off the day’s lows of 814.33 points.

The Large Cap index ended 0.19 pct lower and the Mid Cap index fell marginally by 0.06 pct. Turnover was 41.365 million euros in volume of 21,105,192 shares.

Piraeus Bank (2.19 pct), National Bank (1.58 pct) and Alpha Bank (1.56 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Terna Energy (2.28 pct), Athens Exchanges (2.07 pct) and OLP (1.91 pct) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (2.16 pct) and Banks (1.56 pct) scored big gains, while Financial Services (1.77 pct) and Utilities (1.33 pct) suffered losses. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 67 to 51, with another 33 issues unchanged.

Levenderis (19.57 pct) and Vioter (19.48 pct) were top gainers, while Mathios Refractories (25.60 pct) and Karamolegos (24.73 pct) were top losers.