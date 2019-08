Moria is a small village on the Aegean island of Lesvos with just over 1,100 inhabitants, and the place where a spectacular section of the island’s 2nd century Roman aqueduct is still standing. But the village has become known around the world for a 21st century phenomenon, a large and crowded refugee camp which is situated nearby.

Six months ago, the camp was described as the most crowded place in the world, while the British non-government organization OXFAM condemned the European …