Malliotakis’ Statement on de Blasio’s Housing Plan for Illegal Immigrants

NEW YORK – Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis slammed Mayor de Blasio and his plan to open affordable housing lotteries to illegal immigrants.

In a statement released on August 21, Ms. Malliotakis said, “In another ridiculous move, Mayor de Blasio announced today that he is putting the needs of other countries’ citizens over those of our veterans and homeless Americans by allowing illegal immigrants to enter the city’s lotteries for our limited affordable housing. This is just another sad example of the misguided programs and policies initiated by our Mayor. Despite record spending by his administration, there are still over 60,000 homeless New Yorkers in our city. What about our veterans and other citizens; they should come first. The taxpayers of our city need to speak-out against this insanity and let Bill de Blasio know we expect the city to care for our citizens in need first!”